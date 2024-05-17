NOTHING MORE Release New Track "Angel Song" Feat. DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN; Music Video

Nothing More have teamed up with iconic rock vocalist / singer-songwriter David Draiman of Disturbed on the track, "Angel Song", from their new album, Carnal, due June 28 via Better Noise Music.

Draiman has sold over 17 million records worldwide with Disturbed receiving 10 billion global audio and video streams, including five RIAA Platinum releases; received three Grammy Awards nominations; earned an iHeartRadio Music Award for “Rock Artist of The Year” in 2017; and notched several #1 Mainstream Rock singles.

The emotionally charged new Nothing More track, "Angel Song" (feat. David Draiman of Disturbed) is out today, May 17. Stream/listen here. Watch its music video streaming below.

“The power of the track is undeniable,” exclaims Draiman. “I’ve been a fan of the band since the very beginning.”

“‘Angel Song’ is the haunting sound of our past selves melting into a future that is as bright as it is dark,” explains Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins. “Our animal nature is getting more and more chewed up by society and our souls swallowed by technology, but there's something in us that wants to fight back. As the song was coming together in the studio, it became immediately clear to us that David Draiman’s voice would take it to another level. We’re so happy with the result.”

Carnal features 15 songs with the San Antonio, TX-born quartet’s most focused, adventurous, and intense music to date.

Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer WZRD BLD (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember) with mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (Limp Bizkit, MGK, Bring Me The Horizon), Carnal unites Nothing More’s trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience.

Pre-order Carnal now via digital download, CD, vinyl, and cassette tape, here.

“Carnal feels like a perfect encapsulation of what Nothing More has always been,” says guitarist Mark Vollelunga. “From progressive introspection to steady-state rock ‘n roll, we felt like we’ve achieved the exact balance wanted for this next installment.”

“It’s a beautiful blend of memorable guitar riffs, illustrious chord progressions and heart wrenching lyrical performances all to the beat of a drum that palpitates with syncopated obsession,” states bassist Daniel Oliver. “There’s truly something for everyone on this record.”

Carnal tracklisting:

"Carnal"

"House On Sand" (feat. Eric V Of I Prevail)

"If It Doesn’t Hurt"

"Angel Song" (Feat. David Draiman)

"Freefall"

"Blame It On The Drugs"

"Head"

"Existential Dread"

"Heart"

"Down The River"

"Give It Time"

"Sight"

"Stuck" (Feat. Sinizter)

"Run For Your Life"

"Sound"

"House On Sand" video:

"If It Doesn’t Hurt" video: