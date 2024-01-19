NOTHING MORE Share Music Video For New Single "If It Doesn't Hurt"

3x-Grammy-nominated and gold-certified rock act, Nothing More, ignite 2024 with their emotionally riveting and cathartic new single, “If It Doesn’t Hurt” out today digitally via Better Noise Music. Stream and/or download it here.

Focusing on the hard truths of a fractured and toxic romantic relationship, Nothing More have teamed up with director Orie McGinness (Bad Omens, Spiritbox) to emphasize the song’s impassioned lyrical content and potent music with a new music video debuting today. Watch below.

“Gaslighting, manipulation, narcissistic deceit and betrayal… this song was written while trapped and is sung now while free,” exclaims Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins. “If you’re in a toxic relationship and are waiting for a sign to get out…this is it.”

Nothing More—Jonny Hawkins (vocals), Mark Vollelunga (guitar), Daniel Oliver (bass), and Ben Anderson (drums)—will head overseas from February 1 to March 2 on a headlining run across the UK and Europe in continued support of the deluxe version of their 2022 acclaimed album Spirits (Better Noise Music). Tickets and VIP upgrades available here.

Tour dates:

February

1 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

2 - Velodram - Berlin, Germany *

3 - ZAG Arena - Hannover, Germany *

5 - Täubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

6 - Meet Factory - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Kwadrat - Krakaw, Poland

9 - Olympiahalle - Innsbruck, Austria *

10 - St. Jackobshalle - Basel, Switzerland *

12 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

13 - Tivoli Vradenburg-Pandora - Utrecht, Netherlands

15 - Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK

16 - Manchester Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

17 - SWX - Bristol, UK

19 - Garage - Glasgow, UK

20 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

22 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

23 - Arena - Nuremberg, Germany *

24 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany *

26 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

27 - Trabendo - Paris, France

28 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

March

1 - Wiener Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria *

2 - Messe - Dresden, Germany *

* support to Electric Callboy

(Photo - Dante Dellamore)