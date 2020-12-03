NOTHING Share "Catch A Fade" Music Video

Nothing have shared a video for "Catch A Fade", taken from their latest album The Great Dismal, released in October. The visual, directed by the band's Aaron Heard, is a subtle celebration of the touring and live shows that haven't existed this year, culling some of the band's most memorable moments doing those things over the course of its career.

Of the video, Heard says, "'Catch A Fade' is bright on the outside, but a little dark when you look inward. The video is just a compilation of collected footage from our last tour of Asia a few months before COVID hit. We've been sharing these the past year internally to keep each other sane, but they have the same kind of vibe as the track. It’s nice reliving those moments but also it’s heavy considering where we’re at now."

Palermo adds, "Doyle sent me a demo of what would be 'Catch A Fade' while I was demoing in NYC. Kyle and myself took a trip to Michigan City, IN to fine tune some of what was close to completion before we went in with Will. This was the first and only track we got to write together from the ground up and it gives you a pretty clear vision of what this particular line up is capable of."

The Great Dismal physical orders are available here and Digital Downloads/Streaming here. Super Deluxe vinyl edition includes a re-sealable mylar bag, 20 page LP sized booklet and custom OBI strip.

Tracklisting:

"A Fabricated Life"

"Say Less"

"April Ha Ha"

"Catch a Fade"

"Famine Asylum"

"Bernie Sanders"

"In Blueberry"

"Memories"

"Blue Mecca"

"Just a Story"

"Ask The Rust"

"April Ha Ha" video:

"Bernie Sanders" video:

"Say Less" video:

Nothing Is:

Domenic Palermo - Guitar/Vocals

Kyle Kimball - Drums

Aaron Heard - Bass

Doyle Martin - Guitar/Backup Vocals

(Photo - Ben Rayner)