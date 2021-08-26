NOTHING To Release The Great Dismal B-Sides In October; "Amber Gambler" Music Video Posted

Philadelphia's Nothing return with The Great Dismal B-Sides, set to release on October 8 via Relapse Records.

A collection of tracks recorded during the band's The Great Dismal sessions, the B-Sides unearth three new Nothing tracks, "The Great Dismal," "Amber Gambler" and Delfonics cover, "La La Means I Love You."

Coupled with the B-Sides release, Nothing shares the video for "Amber Gambler". The visual, directed by Ben Rayner, depicts the imploding relationship of a couple while they are on the run from the law. The song is the first to receive a visual from the deluxe album, and is the fifth accompanying video of the original tracks following, "April Ha Ha," "Famine Asylum," "Say Less" and "Bernie Sanders."

In support of the new extended release, the band also reveals a run of fall North American tour dates that will kick off in Dallas on August 29 and will include pit stops in Brooklyn, Austin, Los Angeles, Toronto, and others, before wrapping with a single UK show at the Boston Music Room in London on April 22, 2022. Buy tickets here.

In reference to the B-Sides, vocalist Domenic Palermo stated: "The world disparity and surreal circumstances that occupied all corners of life while attempting to write and record this album were so overly animated that the songs couldn't help but be contaminated. Trimming away at the layers to negotiate with time felt akin to ripping out whole chapters out of a novel. The reasoning behind having this be physically released in the first place, and a big part we left the title track off was to make that eventual and necessary connection."

"Amber Gambler" video:

(Photo - Ben Rayner)