NUCLEAR ASSAULT Bassist DAN LILKER - "We've Been Trying To Hang It Up For A While, But People Won't Let Us Go"

It seems as though Nuclear Assault played their last show this past September at The UK Deathfest in London, England. During a recent chat with That Metal Interview, which can be heard below, bassist Dan Lilker reveals that the band has gone into retirement.

"We've been trying to hang it up for a while, but people won't let us go," says Lilker. "I know that people still wanna see Nuclear Assault, it's just that… We're getting a little old, and — I don't know — it's different. I just don't enjoy touring like I used to. Flying isn't what it used to be. You get fucked around at airports all the time. And I don't really have patience. If my flight's delayed or if my bass didn't make it, for some reason, that shit's getting old."

"It's hard to explain, because some of it's stuff that we don't really discuss outside the band or anything. But it's hard now, because John (Connelly), our frontman, he's a high school teacher. So it's really hard for him to get away. Obviously, he could get school vacations in the summer, but he's also got a family. Just because it's summer and he doesn't have to teach doesn't mean he's gonna run away for a month and not be able to just go do normal vacation shit with his family and everything. So it just gets more complicated like that. He's been doing that for a while now. So, obviously, he has a teacher's schedule and he cannot take off from that; they have a very strict vacation thing with the New York education system. So that alone is a big reason that it's really hard to do it."