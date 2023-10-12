Nuclear Blast America Partners With Down Right Merch, Celebrates US Store Grand Re-Opening

Nuclear Blast, one of the world's leading heavy metal labels, is levelling up its US e-commerce store. In an effort to modernize and enhance the level of service offered by the US web store, Nuclear Blast has partnered with modern entertainment commerce company, Down Right Merch.

Nuclear Blast's North American Label Manager Tommy Jones comments, “We are very excited to modernize our online mail order presence and evolve our high standard level of service and product offerings to the loyal fans of Nuclear Blast and our dedicated artists! Down Right Merch was the perfect partner to pave that way into the future. I couldn’t be more happy about working with their team and what has become the new face of the Nuclear Blast America Mail Order site. Come in, try it out!”

Down Right Merch CEO & Co-Founder Seamus Menihane states, "We're thrilled to embark on this partnership with Nuclear Blast. With such a deeply loyal fanbase and iconic catalog, our unified vision of bringing a best-in-class direct-to-consumer experience will be a pivotal step towards a shared successful future."

Today, loyal mail-order customers are treated to 15% off the store inventory excluding pre-orders from now until October 16. Head to the US web store and pick up your favorite NB titles!