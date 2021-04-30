Nuclear Blast Drops RINGS OF SATURN - "Nuclear Blast Does Not Tolerate Threats," Says Label

Nuclear Blast has a long-standing history of supporting its artists, treating them with the utmost respect and integrity. This included Lucas Mann and Rings Of Saturn. Nuclear Blast is proud to provide this support and strives to make all its artists feel comfortable that they have a transparent, honest relationship with their label.

Sadly, Lucas Mann on behalf of Rings Of Saturn has brazenly threatened to issue public statements “condemning Nuclear Blast in the strongest terms possible” if the label does not give in to his baseless demands. While Nuclear Blast is truly shocked and saddened by Lucas Mann’s actions, Nuclear Blast also does not tolerate threats. Accordingly, Rings Of Saturn have been dropped from the label.

(Photo - Brian Delumpa)