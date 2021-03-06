NUNO BETTENCOURT Reveals New EXTREME Album Is Complete, Talks Meeting EDDIE VAN HALEN For The First Time (Video)

Kylie Olsson welcomed Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt to Life In Six Strings for a new interview, available in two parts below.

Olsson: "In part one my chat with Extreme guitarist, Nuno Bettencourt, we chat about how every guitarist should start on drums, the importance of understanding the pieces in your band to understand the matrix of the song, working with Steven Tyler and more."

Olsson: "In part two I chat with Nuno about Extreme's new album and where they are with it, the time he played Eddie Van Halen's rig, Sammy Hagar and who are some of the guitar youtubers he is checking out."