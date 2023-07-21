NWOBHM Legend NEAL KAY On IRON MAIDEN - “I’m Speechless About The Things That They Get Up To … I Don’t Even Think Steve Comes To Realize Exactly What They Are”

Neal Kay is a NWOBHM legend for whose biographical book, Recollections Of A Rock DJ written by renowned author Stjepan Juras, details his incredible almost 60-year career where he was at the forefront of the creation and rise of the heavy metal scene in the UK. The legendary bass guitarist and founder of the iconic band Iron Maiden, Steve Harris decided to write foreword, which speaks to how crucial Neal Kay was to Iron Maiden’s early success.

Neal Kay was guest recently on BraveWords' Streaming For Vengeance and talked about upping the irons:

“When you look back on it, over 40 years at the top of the tree, Iron Maiden have given so much musical pleasure to millions, millions around this world over the years," he says. "They are constant as the North Star as Shakespeare once said in Julius Caesar if I may quote that. They are an institution. They are way beyond being a band. They have a worldwide fan base which is unbelievable. It’s incredible. I’m speechless about the things that they get up to. I don’t even think Steve comes to realize exactly what they are. They are astounding.

Recollections Of A Rock DJ takes us back to the earliest days of the rock and roll scene in post-war UK and through unforgettable adventures in West Berlin where Neal Kay matured as a DJ. We will learn incredible details about the beginnings of the heavy metal scene in London, but also, we will find unforgettable music stories and projects from Portugal, Japan and other places around the world. The story of his almost 60-year career is too long and fascinating to fit into this short announcement of a book that takes us to the earliest days of the rock and roll scene in post-war Britain and through unforgettable adventures in West Berlin, where Neal Kay accumulated DJ experience. We will learn amazing details about the beginnings of the heavy metal scene in London, but we will also hear unforgettable music stories and projects from Portugal, Japan and other places around the world. Meet a man who is also a great patriot, an honorable man of words, a pilot, a father and a husband, a proud son of a heroic navigator in RAF Bomber Command, a man of knowledge, experience and words. He is still actively following the scene and looking for a new band, which, like Iron Maiden, will revive the genre and take it to new decades of domination.





In this fantastic book for the first time, you will hear some of the never told stories about music icons like Lemmy Kilminster, Ted Nugent, Rob Halford, Bon Scott…, about legendary bands like Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Def Leppard, Praying Mantis, Metallica, Motorhead, AC/DC, Samson and Angel Witch. Many friends of Neal, original members of Heavy Metal Soundhouse Bandwagon, members of many bands and journalists, including the recently deceased journalist bard Malcom Dome, shared their stories for this book. Although large, massive and extensive, this book will be read in one breath, as this story is a link in the great history of heavy metal that is missing to tell the story fully.





No wonder the great Steve Harris decided to write a foreword for this biographical book and thus show how much he appreciates Neal Kay and everything he has done for Iron Maiden. “What can I say about Neal Kay? A man of his word, straight talking and a man of honor and belief. My kind of person! He believed in Maiden at a time when we truly needed that belief and commitment.”, Steve Harris began his words in this book and ended them with “We became very good friends and even roomed together on tour as everyone had to ‘twin up ‘to keep costs down! We both have great memories from those days, I’m sure Neal will embellish them in his story. We remain friends to this day and long may the friendship continue.”

(Photos by George Chin)