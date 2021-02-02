NYC’s GRAVESEND Issue “Ashen Piles Of Incinerated” Single

"Ashen Piles Of Incinerated" from New York City-based black/death metal trio Gravesend is now streaming as the band's debut LP, Methods Of Human Disposal, nears release in just over two weeks through 20 Buck Spin.

Gravesend arises with ill intent like a foul emanation from the aging sewage filled rot slowly winding its way beneath the city's vast concrete walls and pavement pathways; a New York of discarded needles, noxious fumes, scavenging rats, broken bottles, and cracked minds. An aural manifesto of urban blight and disgust, Methods Of Human Disposal is the appropriately grotesque follow-up to their cult-revered Preparations For Human Disposal 2020 demo. The LP works like a lone killer stalking the streets, internally seething with rage, preparing to cast off the last remnants of restraint. Bear witness to savage black/death metal with a hellish grindcore fixation, searing warped speeds, and the slowly swelling carnage of a derailed subway pileup. Like the centuries old cemetery that bears its name, the fetid stench of death and decay permeates Gravesend and the predatory wrath and inhumanity embodied in Methods Of Human Disposal holds up a shattered mirror reflecting back the filth and corruption of a New York that never really went away.

Guaranteed to be one of the most disgustingly savage releases of the year, Methods Of Human Disposal was recorded in September 2020 by Nolan Voss of Thirty Legion, mixed by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Tomb Mold, Xibalba), and mastered by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Vastum, Terminal Nation).

20 Buck Spin leaks this auditory scourge on LP, CD, cassette, and digital formats February 19. Find preorders at the label webshop here.