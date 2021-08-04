NYTT LAND Release Haunting Video For "Svartravn"; Exclusive Livestream Concert Announced

With their new album, Ritual, being unveiled to the world this Friday, August 6 via Napalm Records, Nytt Land offer another glimpse into their haunting and unique world of Shamanic dark folk.

Just as Nytt Land begins "Svartravn" with mysterious whispers, the listener is pulled into the melancholic atmosphere of the song – a true display of Nytt Land’s Shamanic dark folk. Experimental vocal technique meets deep, stomping percussive instrumentation inspired by ancient Siberian and Northern European culture. Nytt Land are a truly unique duo and have rightfully earned millions of cross-platform streams with their authentic, traditional take on folk music. Watch the intricately animated music video for "Svartravn" below.

Nytt Land about the video for "Svartravn": "’Svartravn’ for us is one of the most melodic and most dramatic songs in the new album. A lot of emotions are associated with it in the process of composing and recording. And undoubtedly, this energy is very accurately visualized in the video created for this song. In Russia there is a very famous 19th century kozak's ballad, called ‘Black Raven’. And when we found the text that formed the basis of the song ‘Svartravn’, we were simply amazed that it says the same thing as in this Russian ballad. Therefore, this song got its name exactly ‘Svartravn’ - from the Icelandic language it is precisely ‘Black Raven’ that is translated."

Ritual is a previously uncharted display of intense, dark folk music inspired by Nytt Land’s unique, authentic and ancient Siberian culture. If bands like Wardruna, Heilung or Runahild ensnare your senses, then you must prepare for this Ritual!

In celebration of the release of Ritual, Nytt Land will perform their new album live on August 13 at 8 PM, CET/2 PM, EDT via the Napalm Records YouTube channel - make sure to join the Ritual and experience this one of a kind musical performance.

Says the band: "Following the release of our new album we are proud to welcome you to our Live Ritual! An exclusive event, where you will see live performances of songs from the new album for the first time, but also some old famous songs that have reborn on a new sound today. A lot of work has been done to convey the sound of the Living Ritual as high as possible, so that together with us you can feel this primal, wild energy of a real shamanic rite and its indescribable atmosphere. Prepare for the Ritual!"

Join the live stream of Nytt Land’s haunting Live Ritual here.

Ritual will be available in the following formats:

- Die Hard Edition (incl. 1-LP Gatefold Marbled Orange Transparent Black + Poster) - exclusively via Napalm Records, ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 1- LP Gatefold BLACK

- Digipak

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Ritual"

"The Fires Of Ragnarok"

"The Birth Of A Shaman"

"Dead Man’s Dance"

"U-Gra"

"Gróttasöngr"

"Svartravn"

"Blood Of The North"

"U-Gra" video:

"Ritual" video:

Nytt Land is:

Natasha "Baba Yaga" Pakhalenko - vocal, throat singing, drums, percussion, flutes, programming

Anatoly "Shaman" Pakhalenko - vocal, throat singing, tagelharpa, mouth-harp, percussion, horn, programming