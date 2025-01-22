OBITUARY Announce 2025 North American Headline Tour; NAILS, TERROR, SPIRITWORLD, PEST CONTROL To Support

Florida-based death metal veterans, Obituary, will celebrate the 35th anniversary of their sophomore album, Cause Of Death, on a North American headline tour in April and May. Cause Of Death was released in September 1990 via Roadrunner Records.

Supporting Obituary on the trek will be Nails, Terror, SpiritWorld, and Pest Control.

Local pre-sale begins Thursday, January 23 at 10 AM, Local. General on sale starts Friday, January 24 at 10, AM Local. Get tickets here.

Tour dates:

April

18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

19 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

22 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

25 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

27 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

May

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

3 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

6 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

7 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

9 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

10 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

11 - New Kensington, PA - Perversing Underground

14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

19 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

20 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

22 - Maspeth, NY - Knockdown Center

24 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

25 - Reading, PA - Reverb