OBITUARY Announce 2025 North American Headline Tour; NAILS, TERROR, SPIRITWORLD, PEST CONTROL To Support
January 22, 2025, 34 minutes ago
Florida-based death metal veterans, Obituary, will celebrate the 35th anniversary of their sophomore album, Cause Of Death, on a North American headline tour in April and May. Cause Of Death was released in September 1990 via Roadrunner Records.
Supporting Obituary on the trek will be Nails, Terror, SpiritWorld, and Pest Control.
Local pre-sale begins Thursday, January 23 at 10 AM, Local. General on sale starts Friday, January 24 at 10, AM Local. Get tickets here.
Tour dates:
April
18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
19 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
22 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
25 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
27 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
May
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
3 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
5 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
6 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
7 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
9 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
10 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
11 - New Kensington, PA - Perversing Underground
14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
19 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
20 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
22 - Maspeth, NY - Knockdown Center
24 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
25 - Reading, PA - Reverb