OBITUARY Announce Barely Alive In Australia And New Zealand 2024 Tour

Legendary Florida death metallers Obituary will tour Australia and New Zealand in the beginning of 2024.

The Barely Alive In Australia and New Zealand Tour holds nine dates, starting January 5 in Auckland and ending January 19 in Perth. Black Lava and Psycroptic will support on select dates.

Tickets go on sale 9 AM EST on September 21. There will be a strictly limited VIP Meet and Greet Bundle deal available at each date.

Dates:

January

5 – Auckland – Galatos*

6 – Christchurch – Loons*

7 – Wellington – San Fran*

11 – Hobart – Altar

12 – Melbourne – The Croxton

13 – Sydney – Manning Bar

16 – Brisbane – The Triffid

18 – Adelaide – Lion Arts Factory**

19 – Perth – Magnet House

*no Black Lava

**no Psycroptic

(Photo - Tim Hubbard)