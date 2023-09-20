OBITUARY Announce Barely Alive In Australia And New Zealand 2024 Tour
September 20, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Legendary Florida death metallers Obituary will tour Australia and New Zealand in the beginning of 2024.
The Barely Alive In Australia and New Zealand Tour holds nine dates, starting January 5 in Auckland and ending January 19 in Perth. Black Lava and Psycroptic will support on select dates.
Tickets go on sale 9 AM EST on September 21. There will be a strictly limited VIP Meet and Greet Bundle deal available at each date.
Dates:
January
5 – Auckland – Galatos*
6 – Christchurch – Loons*
7 – Wellington – San Fran*
11 – Hobart – Altar
12 – Melbourne – The Croxton
13 – Sydney – Manning Bar
16 – Brisbane – The Triffid
18 – Adelaide – Lion Arts Factory**
19 – Perth – Magnet House
*no Black Lava
**no Psycroptic
(Photo - Tim Hubbard)