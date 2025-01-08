OBSCURA Launch Music Video For New Single "Evenfall"

Following the success of their first single "Silver Linings", German metal act, Obscura, return with their second single, "Evenfall", from the new album A Sonication, set to release on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records.

This standout track showcases Obscura’s ongoing evolution, masterfully blending their signature technical prowess with a more melodic approach. The result is a fresh yet unmistakably Obscura sound that promises to both surprise longtime fans and captivate new listeners.

Accompanying the release is a visually striking music video, bringing the song’s intensity and emotion to life. Once again, the video has been directed by Mirko Witzki (Arch Enemy, PowerWolf, Eskimo Callboy). Fans can expect an immersive audiovisual experience that underscores Obscura’s artistic depth.

Mastermind Steffen Kummerer comments: "With 'Evenfall' we look into the most anticipated song by the band to perform in a live setting on our upcoming tours. The dynamics, groove, and pace fall perfectly into place. One of my personal highlights of the new album, showcasing a rather cinematic soundscape within the Obscura universe."

Listen to "Evenfall" on all platforms here. Watch the video below:

A Sonication will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 1LP Gold

- 1LP Silver

- 1LP Magenta

- 1LP Starlight

Pre-order here.

A Sonication tracklisting:

"Silver Linings"

"Evenfall"

"In Solitude"

"The Prolonging"

"Beyond The Seventh Sun"

"Stardust"

"The Sun Eater"

"A Sonication"

"Silver Linings" video:

A European tour is set to kick off in February. Joining Obscura on tour will be American death metal outfit Skeletal Remains, who replaced Rings Of Saturn, and Gorod, the technical death metal force from France. With this international lineup, fans can expect a night of diverse and electrifying performances.

Tickets here.

Tour dates:

February

4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

5 - Milan, Italy - Legend

6 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

7 - Lyon, France - MJC O Totem

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Wolf

9 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon

10 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lav Lisboa

11 - Portugalete, Spain - Groove

12 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex

13 - Rennes, France - L‘ubu

15 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

16 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Whelans

18 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

19 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

20 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

21 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

23 - Köln, Germany - Gebäude 9

24 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

25 - Wroclaw, Poland - Klub Lacznik

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

27 - München, Germany - Hansa39