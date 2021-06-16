OBSCURA To Release A Valediction Album In November; First Details Revealed

On November 19, German metal band, Obscura, will herald a new era of extreme metal as they combine virtuosic songwriting with surprisingly catchy melodies and stunning craftsmanship.

After recently finishing the recordings in Gothenburg for their sixth studio album to date and the follow-up to 2018's Diluvium, the combo around mastermind and founder Steffen Kummerer is now announcing the title of their upcoming album to be A Valediction.

Thematically dealing with final farewells, the album will be a very personal record, as Steffen reveals: A Valediction unfolds Obscura in its purest form and showcases the band at new heights and offers immediacy with a rather personal touch. We cannot wait to perform this album on stage and celebrate each and every song live with our loyal fans around the globe. This record goes to eleven, so watch out for the first single dropping in July and worldwide tour dates to be announced soon."

The album, graced by a cover artwork painted by internationally renowned artist Eliran Kantor, will consist of 11 new studio tracks.

Tracklisting:

"Forsaken"

"Solaris"

"A Valediction"

"When Stars Collide" (feat. Björn 'Speed' Strid)

"In Unity"

"Devoured Usurper"

"The Beyond"

"Orbital Elements II"

"The Neuromancer"

"In Adversity"

"Heritage"

Mixed and mastered by award-winning producer Fredrik Nordström, A Valediction is due to be released on November 19, and the band is already preparing further plans for this fall, which are soon to be announced. The first single of the Obscura's new chef d'oeuvre will see the light of day in July, so stay tuned for further information on the song, the album pre-order, and an upcoming European tour.

Lineup:

Steffen Kummerer | Vocals & Guitars

Christian Münzner | Guitars

Jeroen Paul Thesseling | Bass

David Diepold | Drums