Occult Tech-Death Band EXIMPERITUS Premiere New Song "Tahâdu"
December 28, 2020, an hour ago
Belarusian occult technical death metal band Eximperitus have premiered "Tahâdu", a song from their forthcoming sophomore album Šahrartu. Willowtip Records will release Šahrartu January 29 on CD, digital and vinyl. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.
Eximperitus (shortened from Eximperituserqethhzebibšiptugakkathšulweliarzaxułum) invoke the magic of ancient gods for six rituals of complex, forward-thinking brutality. Šahrartu not only brings Eximperitus to a new level, but pushes boundaries of death metal beyond imagination.
Šahrartu artwork and tracklisting:
"Šahrartu"
"Utpāda"
"Tahâdu"
"Anhûtu"
"Inqirad"
"Riqûtu"
For further details, visit Eximperitus on Facebook.