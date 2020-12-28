Occult Tech-Death Band EXIMPERITUS Premiere New Song "Tahâdu"

Belarusian occult technical death metal band Eximperitus have premiered "Tahâdu", a song from their forthcoming sophomore album Šahrartu. Willowtip Records will release Šahrartu January 29 on CD, digital and vinyl. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Eximperitus (shortened from Eximperituserqethhzebibšiptugakkathšulweliarzaxułum) invoke the magic of ancient gods for six rituals of complex, forward-thinking brutality. Šahrartu not only brings Eximperitus to a new level, but pushes boundaries of death metal beyond imagination.

Šahrartu artwork and tracklisting:

"Šahrartu"
"Utpāda" 
"Tahâdu"
"Anhûtu"
"Inqirad"
"Riqûtu"

For further details, visit Eximperitus on Facebook.

 



