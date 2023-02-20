OCEANHOARSE Guitarist BEN VARON On New Album - "We Recorded All The Basic Tracks Live, In Just Six Days, Which Is Not How Albums Are Usually Done Anymore"

Finnish heavy metallers Oceanhoarse have released their highly anticipated sophomore studio album, Heads Will Roll, via Noble Demon. With eleven brand new tracks, the album seamlessly picks up where its predecessor, Dead Reckoning (2021), left off and even goes one step further.

Guitarist Ben Varon checked in with an update on release day:

"We've been sitting on it for over six months now, so it feels good to finally have it out in the wild, for all to hear. I'm so proud of us, and my bros Jyri, Oce and Joonas for what we achieved with this album. I really think we stepped it up with the songwriting on this one, every song still sounds strong to me even after all this time. We recorded all the basic tracks (drums, guitars, bass) live, in just six days, which is not how albums are usually done anymore. This method of recording has some technical challenges to it, and requires everyone to REALLY know the material backwards and forwards, as no-one wants to be the guy who keeps fucking up the takes for everybody. Yes, there are 'mistakes' here and there. Sometimes you can hear that little noise my pedalboard makes when I switch sounds to go into a solo. The guitar cabs bleed into the drum mikes. But... so what? I actually prefer it this way. This is the sound of four dudes playing their music together in a great sounding room for a week, enjoying (almost) every minute. I hope you'll give this album a few spins, dig the new songs, and can actually hear the vibe of the live takes coming out of the speakers.

For my fellow six-string aficionados, here are some of my favorite guitar moments on Heads Will Roll that you can catch while listening to the album:

- the very Bodom-esque riff in the middle of 'Fall Like Dominoes'

- the solo of 'Help Is On The Way'

- the hectic riff of 'Brick', and the back & forth between vocals and mini leads in the verses

- the short instrumental 'Dead Zone', nailed by me and Jyri during the first and only (!) take

- the Limp Bizkit Whammy riff in the middle of 'Adrift'

- the solo of 'Carved In Stone'

Next confirmed shows are at Tampere on the 3rd and Helsinki on the 4th of March, and those shows will be loaded with songs off the new album, which we are dying to get to play live finally..."

To celebrate Heads Will Roll finally being available worldwide, Oceanhoarse released a brand new lyric video for the album’s opening track, "Fall Like Dominoes".

Ben Varon: "'Fall Like Dominoes' was the obvious choice for the opening track of the album, with its big, epic build-up. I love this song, to me it sounds like a mix between Metallica and Children Of Bodom, with a serious Hoarse-y twist!"

Tracklisting:

“Fall Like Dominoes”

“Help Is On The Way”

“Pryopen”

“Brick”

“Smoke Signals”

"Waves"

“Dead Zone”

“Heads Will Roll”

“Adrift”

“Nail”

“Carved In Stone”

“Help Is On The Way” lyric video:

(Band Photo - Pete Inkinen / Guilty Visuals)