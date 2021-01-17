OCEANHOARSE Post "REW" Live At The Hoarse Ranch (Video)

Helsinki-based Oceanhoarse have checked in with the following update:

"Live at the Hoarse Ranch! 'REW'. Video by Arto Lindén

We had already started rehearsing new songs and testing some stage lights for Hoarsefest when the new restrictions put the event on hold (new date Feb 27th!). So the 'stage' was already set but there was no one to play to, so we invited our trusted partner-in-crime Arto Lindén to come over to our rehearsals to hear the new songs. Things escalated quickly into a full-blown video shoot!"

Oceanhoarse likes to keep busy. After the touring plans for this fall were put on hold due to the pandemic, an idea struck somewhere in between the relentless songwriting and the upcoming studio-sessions: just jam on a couple of Ozzy songs – and film them!

The band was joined by Sinergy vocalist Kimberly Goss - who dropped off the metal radar years ago - for "Perry Mason". Here's what Kimberly had to say about Ozzy, and this collaboration:

"You can't be a lover of metal without Ozzy having had an influence on you at some point in your life. The first vinyl record I ever owned was Paranoid by Black Sabbath. I fondly remember sitting in my room, turning on my black light and listening to Electric Funeral over and over again! I was also a huge fan of Ozzy's solo career, but when Ben (Varon) asked me to partake in this Ozztober project that Oceanhoarse was doing, I was a little hesitant at first.

I dropped off the face of the metal scene about 14 years ago to focus on raising my daughter. I've really enjoyed the anonymity that comes along with being in a suburb while living the mommy life. I never stopped being involved in music, but I just switched gears to something more befitting to my role as a mom. In recent months, however, I've started collaborating on a metal album with a killer guitarist in hopes that now when my kid is older and less dependent on me, I could concentrate on starting a new band and work on the second phase of my career in metal. As scary as it is to put myself back out there after such a long absence, I figured this would be a fun way to reintroduce myself! I've been close friends with Ben for almost 18 years, so it was a great pleasure to finally work with him on something and I hope the fans enjoy it. Be sure to keep an eye out for my new band debuting within the next year or two. We still need a complete line up, so if anyone else is looking to come out of retirement, hit me up!"

Check out Oceanhoarse here.