OCEANHOARSE Premiere Lyric Video “The Damage”

August 20, 2021 will see the release of Dead Reckoning, the debut studio album by Helsinki-based heavy metal outfit Oceanhoarse. Featuring 13 tracks, loaded with crushing riffs, vocal harmonies and high voltage arrangements, Dead Reckoning shows a band willing to explore things in their very own style, instead of sticking to any kind of average formula.

After the previously- released singles "One With The Gun" and "Reaching Skywards", today Oceanhoarse have released a brand new lyric video for the track "The Damage". If you’re a fan of Machine Head, Megadeth and other riff-oriented metal masters but still got a secret crush for Alice in Chains or Avenged Sevenfold -type melodic choruses.

"The Damage' is a heavy metal anthem that begins with a moody guitar intro followed by haunting vocals. Then, the song takes a sudden U-turn and drags you in the middle of a metal mayhem filled with some lightning fast drumming! The Alice in Chains style wailing vocal harmonies and the song's epic closure with harmonized guitars ultimately leads us to the punchline: 'The damage is done.'' the band comments.

Oceanhoarse have amassed an impressive two million plus streams on Spotify alone, and all this before their first studio album has even been released. The band's previous single "One With the Gun" was released in late February, and has already hit the 100 000 stream mark.

Dead Reckoning, the group's first studio album, will be released on August 20 through Noble Demon and is now available for pre-save and pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Headfirst"

"Locks"

"Betrayed By Light"

"One With The Gun"

"Reaching Skywards"

"Fields Of Severed Dreams"

"Submersed"

"The Intruder"

"Fight For Tomorrow"

"From Hell To Oblivion"

"REW"

"Dead Reckoning"

"The Damage"

"Fading Neons"

"The Damage" lyric video:

"One With The Gun":

(Photo - Jony Karlsson)