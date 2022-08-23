OCEANHOARSE Unleash New "Nails" Single; Confirmed To Support SOEN On European Tour 2022

After the release of their debut album, Dead Reckoning, in 2021 via Noble Demon, followed by several single releases, Oceanhoarse like to stay busy and are perhaps one of the most notable and hardworking newcomers out there right now. This is also proven by the latest single of the quartet from Helsinki, which gives a remarkable first glimpse into a new album the band is currently working on. "Nails" is not only a powerful and melodic heavy metal banger, but also features Martin Lopez from Swedish progressive metal masters Soen on percussion!

Listen to "Nails" through your favorite streaming platform here.

Guitarist Ben Varon comments:

"We went into the writing of the second Oceanhoarse album knowing that we wanted to expand on our sound from the debut, and also to have even more of a raw, live feel to the music. 'Nails' is a good example of this, as it's something way more melodic than the material on our first album. We're playing with dynamics much more this time around, which really helps with the mood of the song.

Getting Martin Lopez to play percussion on this album was such a cool thing. Especially for myself, as I've been a huge fan of his playing ever since I first discovered Opeth's Still Life album. We had a couple of songs that we felt could really use some percussion on them, and Martin was kind enough to lend his talents. 'Nails' was already one of my favourite of all the new songs, and Mr Lopez's percussion work was the icing on the cake!"

Oceanhoarse will soon embark on an extensive European tour in support of fellow Swedes, Soen. Tickets are on sale now and the dates are as follows:

September

2 - Gdansk, Poland - Drizzly Grizzly

3 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

4 - Wroclaw, Poland - Klub Pralnia

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

7 - Milan, Italy- Magazzini Generali

8 - Rome, Italy - Largo

9 - San Dona di Piave, Italy -Revolver

10 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

11 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz

13 - Cologne, Germany - Stollwerk

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

17 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

18 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC

20 - Olomouc, Czech Republic - S-Klub

21 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

22 - Aarau, Switzerland - KIFF

23 - Strasbourg, France - La Maison Bleue

24 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

26 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Rebellion

27 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 The Institute 2

28 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington

29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

October

1 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Boerderij