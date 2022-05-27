OCEANS Release New Single "I Want To Be Whole Again"; Pre-Save Launched For New Digital EP

After releasing their latest EP, Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part I: Love, in January of this year, rising German/Austrian nu-metal stars, Oceans, recently announced the second part of this masterpiece - the digital EP entitled Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing, that will be released via Nuclear Blast on July 29.

Today, they are unleashing the second single off this EP, a dark and emotional hymn titled "I Want To Be Whole Again".

Timo Rotten comments: "This song was written in the midst of the pandemic at a low point in our lives. We had just lost one of the most important foundations of our sanity: playing live music. That was what had kept us sane all these years, and suddenly it was gone. There's a lot of longing and pain in 'I Want To Be Whole Again', and I'm sure you can hear that clearly.”

The band previously released a music video for their single, "Home".

Timo Rotten commented “'Home' is so much more than just the place where we come from. It’s love, friends, acceptance - it’s peace. I’ve been searching for this place, this feeling of accomplishment all my life and to be honest, I’m not sure I’ve found it yet. But what I do know is, that ‘HOME’ portrays pretty damn well how it feels to search for it.”

Lineup:

Timo Rotten - vocals, guitar

Patrick Zarske - guitar

Thomas Winkelmann - bass

J.F. Grill - drums

(Photo - Mirko Witzki)