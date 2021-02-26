OCEANS Release New Single "We Are Nøt Okay" Feat. CALIBAN's Andy Dörner; Music Video

After revealing the first details of their upcoming digital EP We Are Nøt Okay, due to be released on April 30, Oceans follow-up with the first tunes of their new masterpiece.

Today, the band release the title track "We Are Nøt Okay" and therefore team up with Andy Dörner (Caliban), joining the song as feature guest on the vocals. The single comes with an intensive video that you can check out below.

Singer Timo Rotten states: “The title track for ‘We Are Nøt Okay’ is about recognizing the fact that it’s actually okay to NOT be okay. We as a society have to overcome the stigma of mental health and admit, that we have a problem. Especially in those challenging times right now, mental health is an important issue that unfortunately is too often swept under the carpet. So if you’re fighting any kind of mental illness we encourage you: reach out to somebody, stop faking smiles and admit that #wearenotokay. Only if we do that, we take a first step towards becoming a more caring and inclusive society. Down in the abyss we are many."

Andy Dörner adds: "The topic of 'We Are Nøt Okay' fits perfectly into today's world. Even though the theme is timeless, it seems to me that there are more and more depressed people and lost souls. It‘s very important to speak about it and I‘m very happy to be a part of this banger song! Enjoy my friends and don’t hesitate to speak up about your problems and inner demons...There is always a solution!"

Cooperating with The Ocean In Your Mind, A German NPO, the band adds a very serious tone to their newest output by turning "music for the depressed" into active help and encouraging fans to join the cause.

Raphael Funck, Founder of The Ocean In Your Mind e.V. adds: “We dream of a world, in which people can freely show their vulnerability. We are giving hope a voice and are fighting together against suicide and for mental health.”

The EP We Are Nøt Okay will be released on April 30 and contains four different songs dealing with all aspects of mental illness. Each track will feature a special guest adding his very own style to the new output of Berlin/Vienna based post metal heroes Oceans.

Exclusive physical bundles of the EP, including a Ltd. CD Digipak + Shirt (ltd. to 200 copies), are available here.

Oceans is:

Timo Rotten - Vocals, Guitar

Patrick Zarske - Guitar

Thomas Winkelmann - Bass

J.F. Grill - Drums

(Photo - Niklas Karrenbauer)