OCEANS Set September Release For Happy Album; "Parasite" Music Video Streaming

Germany's Oceans will release their third official studio album, Happy, on September 27 via Nuclear Blast. The new album sees the band delving into the all too familiar topic of mental health struggles as they explore the lows of human existence, with the album's title serving as the desired state of mind.

Pre-order/pre-save the new album here.

Oceans have also delivered a brand new single, "Parasite", which comes with an accompanying music video that you can watch below.

Timo Rotten comments: "Music has always been our way of confronting our darkest emotions and finding a sense of release. I hope that this song resonates with those who have faced anxiety and depression and reminds them that they are not alone. Your fear might hold you hostage. But you can also choose to fight back!”

Watch the previously released music videos for "Slaves To The Feed" and "Breed Consume Die" below:

Oceans is:

Timo Rotten - vocals, guitar

Patrick Zarske - guitar

Thomas Winkelmann - bass

J.F. Grill - drums

(Photo - Sascha Hein)