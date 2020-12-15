OF GODS & MONSTERS Welcomes SIMON WRIGHT, IRA BLACK And BJORN ENGLEN To The Fold; New Album In The Works

Of Gods & Monsters has announced its new lineup and upcoming record featuring drummer Simon Wright (AC/DC, Dio, UFO), guitarist Ira Black (Lizzy Borden, Metal Church), bassist Bjorn Englen (Dio Returns, Yngwie Malmsteen, Quiet Riot) and founding member / singer Kevin Goocher (Omen, Phantom-X)

Goocher: "I’m beyond thrilled with the new lineup. These guys are truly Gods and Monsters at what each of them do. Writing with Ira in particular has been something I’ve never experienced before. Working with these musicians has pushed me to think outside the box. It’s been exciting and I hope listeners will feel that."

Previous Of Gods & Monsters band members included drummer Deen Castronovo (The Dead Daisies, Journey), bassist Tim Gaines (Aldo Nova, Stryper) and guitarist Joey Tafolla (Graham Bonnet, Jag Panzer), who recorded and released the bands first record, Sons Of Armageddon, in March 2020 which featured Simon Wright as a guest on their debut single, "Waiting On The End of the World".

Wright, Black And Englen toured together in Hellion with singer Ann Boleyn in 2015-2016.

The new lineup is currently finishing its first record with sound engineer Total Access Recording founder Wyn Davis. Davis’s notable clients include Dio, Guns N' Roses, Dokken and Great White to name a few. Follow up tour and festivals scheduled for the Spring/ Summer 2021.

For more information visit the official Of Gods & Monsters Facebook page here.