OF MICE & MEN Release Video For New Single "Obsolete"; Band Signs To SharpTone Records

Of Mice & Men are back with a brand new song and video. The band is also pleased to announce that it has signed with SharpTone Records.

OM&M have shared the track "Obsolete". The video is fully animated and is inspired by the cover artwork that was drawn by iconic artist Derek Hess. The song will appear on the upcoming Timeless EP, out February 26 on SharpTone. Watch the video below.

"There's an old idiom about what you're supposed to do when life gives you lemons," explains singer Aaron Pauley about the EP. "Sadly, to disappoint, this wasn't exactly that. We started writing this EP shortly before the initial lockdowns in spring of 2020, before we knew that our world was about to become a radically different place. A lot of these songs were born from a place of wondering how we'd fit into 2020 and beyond, both as adults in our 30s as well as a band that's a decade into our existence."

Regarding "Obsolete," he says, "It's a song about questioning how future-proof one is in the grand scheme of things, and acknowledging that maybe we aren't at all. I think we all wonder, to a certain extent, whether or not we'll fit into the future, or how we would, or what that would look like. Obsolescence is very prevalent in our lives. We see how quickly old phones become virtually useless, how quickly fads and trends come and go. It's all too easy to ponder about when you'll become a covered wagon, or a flip phone, or Myspace."

Signing with SharpTone was the next logical step for the band, as well. "It's pretty exciting to be working with a new label," Pauley shares. "We still have a great relationship with our previous label — it was just time to shake things up, and after conversations and meetings with various labels, we felt that our vision for the future of OM&M matched most closely with SharpTone's. Working with Shawn and the team has been incredibly rewarding, and we're all super excited with what's to come!"

Lineup:

Aaron Pauley - Bass + Vocals

Valentino Arteaga - Drums

Alan Ashby - Guitar

Phil Manansala - Guitar