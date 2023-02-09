Official CHILDREN OF BODOM Book On The Way; Video Message Streaming

Children Of Bodom members Jaska Raatikainen (drums), Janne Wirman (keyboards), and Henkka Seppälä (bass) have announced the launch of the first official Children Of Bodom book.

Sign up at childrenofbodombook.com for the chance to get a name printed in the book, a special subscriber-only discount when pre-order begins, and to hear all the news first.

A message states: "Since we stopped making music and suffered the tragic loss of our brother Alexi, we’ve been remembering so many great times that we had together. In 2023 it will be the thirty years since Alexi and Jaska formed a band, and the time is right for us to create a book which tells the story of Children Of Bodom in our own words and includes lots of photographs - many never published before - from our own collections.

"If you want to be a part of this Children Of Bodom project, please sign up. You won’t get any unwanted emails, but you will be kept informed about progress on how the book is shaping up and you’ll get access to special offers that will only be available to people who sign up here."

Watch a video message from the guys below:

Children Of Bodom played their final show on December 15, 2019 at the Black Box in Helsinki Ice Hall in Helsinki, Finland. The band's frontman, Alexi Laiho, passed away in December 2020 at the age of 41

In late 2022, Raatikainen, Wirman, and Seppälä made the following announcement: "Exactly three years ago, 15th December 2019, Children Of Bodom played their last show at the Helsinki Ice Hall. To keep this precious last moment alive and also available to everyone who couldn’t make it to see the show, Alexi’s estate, Daniel, Henkka, Janne and Jaska will release the show next year as a live album."

More news on the album to follow.



