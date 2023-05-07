Official JOHNNY CARSON YouTube Channel Shares Footage Of ZZ TOP's First Ever Live Television Appearance From 1986

The official Johnny Carson YouTube Channel, found here has shared footage of ZZ Top making their first appearance on live television, on The Tonight Show. The original airdate was May 16th, 1986.

ZZ Top performed "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Tush". Check it out below.

On March 26th, music icon Billy Joel performed at Madison Square Gardens in New York City. In the middle of the show, Joel welcomed ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons to the stage and the band performed the ZZ Top classics "La Grange" and "Tush". Check out fan-filmed video below.