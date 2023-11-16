OLA ENGLUND's "Riff Of The Day" Is PANTERA's "Shedding Skin" - "An Incredibly Challenging Riff For Me When I Started," Says THE HAUNTED Guitarist (Video)
November 16, 2023, 25 minutes ago
The Haunted guitarist, Ola Englund, is back with a new "Riff Of The Day", this time focusing on Pantera's "Shedding Skin". Check it out below:
Ola previously shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring guitarist Jared James Nichols. They discuss Nichols' pick-less approach to the guitar, fingerstyle technique, guitars and more. Watch below: