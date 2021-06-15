Old Bridge Metal Militia Foundation Celebrates Lives Of BOB “BULLDOZER” SZUMINSKY And “Metal Matriarch” MARSHA ZAZULA At Bulldozer Bash 5 This Weekend

The Old Bridge Metal Militia Foundation will present Bulldozer Bash 5 celebrating the lives of Bob “Bulldozer” Szuminsky and the “Metal Matriarch” Marsha Zazula this Saturday, June 19 in Old Bridge, NJ.

“We are so excited to announce the Bulldozer Bash 5,” says the Old Bridge Metal Militia Foundation’s Joe Chimienti. “It comes in a year that we lost a lot of people, but most notably the Metal Matriarch Marsha Zazula. Jon and Marsha Zazula put Old Bridge on the metal map by starting Rock N’ Roll Heaven, Megaforce records and Crazed Managment. There would not be the Old Bridge Militia Foundation without their vision. Marsha was the most down to earth person and was like a mother to all of us and all the bands.”

Bulldozer Bash 5 will feature live music from Kathouse, Headmotor and Boneyard, as well as a massive gift auction. The Metal Hall of Fame will also be on hand celebrate the life of dear friend and Metal Hall of Fame inductee Marsha Zazula.

“We look forward to having our non-profit parent organization D.A.D. (Drums and Disabilities) join in the efforts of the Old Bridge Militia Foundation’s ongoing commitment to provide music lessons to children, and to support school music programs,” says Metal Hall of Fame founder/CEO Pat Gesualdo.

The $30 donation includes beer and soda. Food trucks will also be on site. Bulldozer Bash 5 will take place at the Old Bridge Elks 2229, located at 67 Amboy Road in Old Bridge. The event will begin at 12 noon. Tickets are available here.

A portion of The Old Bridge Militia Foundation’s important work initiatives is designed to help and inspire anyone who might be interested in learning about music, especially younger members of the community. Funds raised by those initiatives go to those who do not have the financial means to purchase instruments or lessons. The Old Bridge Militia Foundation is always interested in partnering with other foundations that share their passion for giving back to the community and youth. The Old Bridge Militia Foundation is a 100% non-profit 501 (C)3 charity foundation, with a mission to prove that people of the hard rock and heavy metal community can join together in helping people who are truly in need.