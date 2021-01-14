OMINOUS RUIN Premiere New Song "Attuned To The Chasm"

Northern California tech-death beasts Ominous Ruin have premiered "Attuned To The Chasm". a track from their new album, Amidst Voices That Echo In Stone, set to be released February 26th on CD, vinyl, and digital formats via Willowtip Records.

On Amidst Voices That Echo In Stone, Ominous Ruin brings a breath of fresh air to the technical death metal world. With intense, fast and dissonant 8-string guitars, dynamic 6-string fretted and fretless basses, punishing drums and incredibly dynamic and unique vocals. Each song is unique, yet the cumulative effect is one guaranteed to keep the listener interested from beginning to end!

Tracklisting:

"Ritual"

"Attuned To The Chasm"

"Deception" *

"Chrysalis Of Flesh" **

"A Feast For Shadows"

"Labyrinthine Torment" ***

"Consumed"

"Simulacra"

"Amidst Voices That Echo In Stone"

* Guest vocals: Jade Ordonez (Arcane Existence, Embrium, Deliria) and Crystal Rose

** Guest vocals: Kris Cana (Symbiotic)

*** Guest vocals: Julian Zidarevich (Black Passage, Behold The Desecration)

The album's first single, "Ritual," is streaming now: