ONI Releases Acoustic Video For Latest Single “Control”

Canadian heavy rock/metal juggernaut Oni recently revealed his single "Control," which has since garnered mass acclaim and growing support from active rock radio stations throughout North America. Now, mastermind, founding vocalist Jake Oni returns to break it down for an emotionally charged acoustic version available for streaming everywhere now and accompanied by a lyric video.

Commenting on the acoustic rendition, Oni says:

"This song is definitely some of my best work yet. Josh Gilbert wrote the song with me, and I tracked vocals at my studio in Cayman with Joe McQueen. 'Control' has a different vibe than anything I’ve written before in terms of range of vocals. I wanted to show a different side to this song, and felt this acoustic reimagining was a great way to present this."

"Control" was written with Josh Gilbert (SPIRITBOX, WOVENWAR) and encapsulates Oni's skillful songwriting and ability to craft heavy, mesmerizing anthems. The track is paired with an animated clip created by Ben Watanabe and 555 Comic and is the first episode in an animated series that explores the struggle within oneself. Centered on the main character Jake, the story follows his struggles with internal and external forces as he battles to overcome adversity and adversaries.

Jake's journey will continue to unfold in future episodes/music videos revealing a dystopian world and developing characters. Stylistically, you can expect traditional anime components woven together with Oni’s ever evolving sound. The color palette is inspired by the muted tones of Afro Samurai, and the story arc has been written by Jake Oni himself. Each new song released will be an episode in the series.

Oni will kick off their summer tour on August 2 supporting Crown The Empire, with Dark Divine and Capstan.