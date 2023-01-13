Online Brand Protection Benefits

A perfect reputation matters for every kind of business. Whether you own a restaurant or a trademark, competitors may use aggressive tactics to undermine your influence. To prevent this, you can use online brand protection.

What Is Online Brand Protection & Why Is It Important?

The most prominent businesses in the world find licensing to be an incredibly lucrative sector, with licensed goods and services now selling for billions of dollars worldwide. If a brand is well-known, other producers may decide to imitate it, keeping all the revenues for themselves. No money from the sale of copies will go to the brand's licensee. There is unique online brand protection to stop this from happening.

With online brand protection, every piece of online content will be scrutinized to find any instances of brand infringement. This involves keeping an eye on websites, online stores, mobile applications, pay-per-click marketing, and social media. You may safeguard your company's reputation, trustworthiness, and image by taking such action. Without protection, trademarks are more prone to piracy attempts and other unlawful behavior, and you cannot predict, stop, or respond quickly if they happen. Additionally, you must make sure that your online rights are as secure as possible if your organization relies largely or exclusively on the Internet.

Why Choose BluePear?

Bluepear secures your brand's online presence with AI-powered solutions. The company helps brand and trademark owners avoid losing money and traffic due to the actions of dishonest partners. For instance, they may abuse your brand and also make you pay for your organic traffic.

Bluepear is a tracking and protection solution driven by AI that enables you to satisfy the needs of your partners. You won't need to pay affiliate networks for your organic traffic anymore because it automatically tracks your branded searches, generates a report for you with publisher IDs and screenshots of their ads displayed for your branded searches, and provides strong evidence of non-compliance when challenging traffic from your affiliates.

Online Brand Protection Benefits

Online brand protection is an essential tool you need to save you from toxic competitors. Here are the reasons why you need it:

1. It saves your trademark. Online intellectual property will be safe for you to use. As soon as a violation happens, you should take action to defend your interests before it's too late.

2. It saves your traffic. With good monitoring, you will be able to find out who is redirecting your website traffic and why. The culprits will be punished.

3. It detects fake e-commerce. You can automatically detect sites that sell counterfeit goods.

4. It prevents fraud and cybercrime. You will be alerted to potential scams that may occur online concerning your trademark and company.

You can locate any domains that are identical to or similar to yours and could hurt your business using online brand protection. Additionally, violations are continuously checked for on websites, digital marketplaces, mobile apps, pay-per-click advertising, and social media.

Using expertise in intellectual property, criminal intelligence, and technical design,

https://bluepear.net/ will enable you to develop successful brand protection methods for the online environment. Bluepear is unquestionably the company for you if you think that your licensed items' IP addresses are being breached and you're curious about the scope of the online dangers that you and your licensees face.