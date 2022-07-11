ONSLAUGHT Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Vinyl Reissues And Special "Anniversary Edition" Of Sounds Of Violence Album

2022 is a special year for British thrash metal force Onslaught, one of the most influential and respected bands of their genre: The group led by Nige Rockett is celebrating its 40th anniversary and is planning to do so in style.

This May, Onslaught were inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame, being characterized as "one of the most ferocious, explosive and controversial Metal bands ever to come out of the UK.“

On November 11, Onslaught will reissue their latest three studio albums Sounds Of Violence (2011), VI (2013) and Generation Antichrist as red 180 gram vinyl editions in gatefold sleeve. On the same day, Onslaught will also release a special "Anniversary Edition" of their 2011 album Sounds Of Violence, which now comes as a 2CD digipak including a bonus CD.

The band states: "It’s great to see AFM re-releasing these albums to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band. Some new Sounds Of Violence artwork, new videos and bonus tracks too?…. yeah, this is fucking killer!”

Fans can look forward to these special releases and more surprises to come.

Sounds Of Violence (Anniversary Edition) tracklisting:

CD1:

"Into The Abyss" (Intro)

"Born For War"

"The Sound Of Violence"

"Code Black"

"Rest In Pieces"

"Godhead"

"Hatebox"

"Antitheist"

"Suicideology"

"End Of The Storm" (Outro)

CD2:

"Bomber" (Motörhead Cover)

"Angels Of Death"

"Thermo Nuclear Devastation Of The Planet Earth"

"Rest In Pieces" (Live)

"The Sound Of Violence" (Live)

"Metal Forces" (Live)

"Burn" (Live)

"Bow Down To The Clowns" (Live)