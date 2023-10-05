ONSLAUGHT Go Back To Their Roots With Special Old School Setlist For 2024

British thrash metal pioneers, Onslaught, celebrate over 40 years in metal with a special old school setlist for 2024.

The band, who were inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame in 2022, have long established themselves as one of the premier thrash metal bands globally. Onslaught are without doubt the world’s most successful British thrash metal band – playing thousands of shows and major festivals in over 70 different countries as well as selling/streaming tens of millions of albums across the globe.

As the world settles back into post-Covid touring and with all of the increasing global tensions of the current day, Onslaught have decided the time is right to remind people of the band’s beginnings and the ferocious inception of thrash metal itself with a hard-hitting, powerhouse show that will be sure to melt faces in a full Thermo-Nuclear Devastation.

Band founder Nige Rockett comments: "There’s something very ominous lurking in the depths of hell. The Old-School-Antichrist will be unleashed across the world in spring 2024! A new setlist, new product, new videos, a whole new level of aggression! Onslaught 2024 - the nightmare continues...!"

Long-time bassist Jeff Williams adds: “The ‘new’ Onslaught show will re-ignite the savage and brutal intensity that fuelled the hell-fires of the original thrash metal movement – We’ll see you all in the pit!”

Stay tuned for updates, and visit the band's official website, here.