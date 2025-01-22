ONSLAUGHT's NIGE ROCKETT To Return To Live Duty On 70,000 Tons Of Metal; European Tour Dates Forthcoming

Onslaught founding member and guitarist, Nige Rockett, makes his return to the live stage with the band after a three year absence following a long battle with illness.

His first appearance back will be on the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise later this month as Onslaught kick off a year of 40th Anniversary shows celebrating the release of their debut album, Power From Hell.

Rockett has endured a number of cancer removal operations, Chemotherapy as well as two spinal operations (upper and lower spine) during his forced hiatus, with both conditions now thankfully in full remission / recovery and continuing to heal.

Rockett comments: "It’s been a kinda brutal time over the past few years but it’s great to finally be back, I’m not 100% by any means and its gonna take a fair while to get the fitness back but this will help massively for sure.

"Sadly no more head banging for me, the surgeons have told me that it was the likely cause of one of the original injuries and that i must behave in the future or risk a recurrence!

"See you in the Pit!"

The band have also announced a European tour in May/June of this year performing their classic Power From Hell album in it's entirety.