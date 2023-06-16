ONSLAUGHT Unleash Brand New "Generation Antichrist" Music Video

In celebration of their 40th anniversary last year, British thrash metal pioneers, Onslaught, reissued their latest three studio albums - Sounds Of Violence (2011), VI (2013) and Generation Antichrist (2020) as red 180 gram vinyl editions in gatefold sleeve and a special anniversary edition of Sounds Of Violence as a 2CD digipak including a bonus CD.

A brand new music video for one of the colossal title tracks, "Generation Antichrist", can be viewed below.

"It’s cool to hear the sonic assault of the title track from the last Onslaught studio album, Generation Antichrist, hitched up to the energetic visuals of the headline show that we put on for the UK’s Bloodstock Festival," the band comments. "It keys things off nicely for a new level of total aggression we’ve got planned for you all coming real soon…watch this space!”