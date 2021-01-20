Ontario's MALACODA Announce Crawling Chaos EP

Malacoda has announced the April release for their next EP, Crawling Chaos, independently. The first single “Crawling Chaos” will hit all streaming services on February 5. Crawling Chaos is the band’s first new release since 2018’s Restless Dreams and is a return to the band’s more cinematic and gothic roots as heard on Ritualis Aeterna (2016) as well as a deeper exploration of melodic vocal hooks as heard on their self-titled debut (2014). In the summer of 2019 the band formed a new live lineup and embarked on a small tour around Ontario, including a final show at Toronto’s legendary Rockpile venue before heading into the studio.

While looking for a drummer, the band recorded throughout the rest of 2019/2020 with friends behind the drum kit.

Tracklisting:

“Crawling Chaos”

“Deadlights”

“From The Depths” (feat. James Delbridge)

“The Harsh Law”