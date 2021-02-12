Ontario’s MALACODA Release “Crawling Chaos” EP

Malacoda have released the first video for their title track from their upcoming EP Crawling Chaos.

Malacoda adds: “Usually we do really elaborate music videos for our releases, but Covid prevented us from getting together and making something grandiose. We felt a performance/lyric video would be cool, we haven’t done one of those before. We filmed it at my studio ourselves and sent to a video editor we know in Sweden to make it a little bit more interesting. It was a fun process, and probably the quickest music video shoot I’ve ever done!”

While looking for a drummer, the band recorded throughout the rest of 2019/2020 with friends behind the drum kit.

Tracklisting:

“Crawling Chaos”

“Deadlights”

“From The Depths” (feat. James Delbridge)

“The Harsh Law”

"Crawling Chaos" lyric video: