Ontario’s MALACODA Release “Crawling Chaos” EP
February 12, 2021, 2 hours ago
Malacoda have released the first video for their title track from their upcoming EP Crawling Chaos.
Malacoda adds: “Usually we do really elaborate music videos for our releases, but Covid prevented us from getting together and making something grandiose. We felt a performance/lyric video would be cool, we haven’t done one of those before. We filmed it at my studio ourselves and sent to a video editor we know in Sweden to make it a little bit more interesting. It was a fun process, and probably the quickest music video shoot I’ve ever done!”
While looking for a drummer, the band recorded throughout the rest of 2019/2020 with friends behind the drum kit.
Tracklisting:
“Crawling Chaos”
“Deadlights”
“From The Depths” (feat. James Delbridge)
“The Harsh Law”
"Crawling Chaos" lyric video: