ONWARD Bassist CHRIS PAYETTE Dead At 49

Toby Knapp took to social media to pay tribute to his former Onward bandmate, Chris Payette, who has passed away at 49 years of age.

Says Toby: "Last weekend the Heavy Metal community lost a true warrior and I lost one of my dearest friends. Chris Payette passed away, he was 49.

"Chris was one of the kindest people I've ever known. It's a loss for so many. My heart goes out to his family and countless friends. He bonded us with his wisdom, humor and compassion.

"Thirty years ago this month I met him and his band, Forced Religion. They played in my hometown, with no lead guitarist, and I convinced him to give me the gig. This was the start of a long lasting collaboration and friendship with him. He played bass in my mid-nineties Black Thrash Metal band, Defiled. A few years later he would join me again in the band, Onward. He relocated us to Las Vegas and fulfilled all the tour dates for our album, Reawaken.

"He was a walking encyclopedia of rock music and I loved conversing with him for hours on everything from the mixing mistakes on early Grand Funk Railroad albums to the various incarnations of Venom. To me, and I'm sure many, he was the epitome of cool. I could go on forever.

"We will miss you Chris and I will celebrate you for the rest of my days. Thank you my friend. Toby."

Chris Payette, June 14, 1971 - December 12, 2020.