ONWARD Guitarist TOBY KNAPP To Release New WAXEN Album In June; "Those Reviled" Single Streaming

Signing with world-renowned guitar god label Shrapnel Records in 1992 at the unheard of age of 19, Toby Knapp continues to have a productive & prolific career in rock and heavy metal.

Recording albums with 20+ of his own bands including Onward, Toby Knapp, Waxen, Where Evil Follows, Necrytis, Affliktor & Darken, Mr. Knapp is also a full time guitar teacher. A session studio and live musician for many world class national artists including Attila Csihar (Mayhem), Godless Rising, Fetid Zombie, Abhor & more, Toby Knapp has solidified his position as an all-around world-wide guitar Hero, Virtuoso and International Legend!



Waxen delivers skillfully played blackened thrash metal with strong true metal leanings and the undercurrent of black metal, drenched in Toby Knapp’s trademark neo-classical shred-mastery!



Waxen’s debut album, Fumaroth, was released in 2006. Joining the Moribund Family in 2014 Waxen swiftly released a tetrarchy of internationally acclaimed black / thrash metal albums with Agios Holokauston (2014), Weihung Auf Satan (2016), Terror Decree (2018), and Blasphemer in Celestial Courts (2019). These albums redefined technical black / thrash metal and credit Knapp with the invention an entirely new sub-genre: “Shred-Black Metal”!

Die Macht Von Hassen (German for The Power of Hate), Waxen’s 6th album, is loaded with traditional thrash metal riffing that turns into black metal shredding, then sways towards a neo-classical heavy metal solo or segments of brutal death metal tremolo. Toby Knapp’s innovative and eclectic style and talent for writing real songs surpasses and sets him apart from all other shredders!

Die Macht Von Hassen is Knapp’s personal response to a Black Metal scene which has been diluted and distilled for far too long into something unrecognizable by its creators, founders and followers. A comprehensive tome of ceremonial magic put forth to re-instill the vigor, vinegar and vitriol of days of old. Days when black and thrash metal, were about creating hateful art aimed against the world’s major religions and contempt towards humanity as a whole, instead of being socially correct.

The album will be released on June 9th.

Tracklist:

"Die Macht Von Hassen"

"God of All Endings"

"Those Reviled"

"Your Kingdom Will Bleed

"Holocaust Light"

