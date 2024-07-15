OOMPH! Share "Richter und Henker" Drum Playthrough Video

Neue Deutsche Härte legends, Oomph!, have released a drum playthrough video for the title track of their 14th album, Richter und Henker, released last September via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below:

Richter und Henker is available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Box, including 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve, Hangman Block, 2 pencils, socks, tote bag, A6 photo card (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide) – Napalm Records Store exclusive

- 2 LP Die Hard Gatefold Marbled Transparent Red/Black Vinyl incl slipmat, 12 inch booklet and record butler (strictly limited to 200 copies worldwide) – Napalm Records Store exclusive

- 2 LP Gatefold Gold Vinyl (strictly limited to 1000 copies) – GSA Retail exclusive

- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Order here.

Richter und Henker tracklisting:

"Wem die Stunde Schlägt"

"Richter und Henker"

"Soll das Liebe Sein?"

"Nur Ein Mensch"

"Schrei nur Schrei"

"Nichts wird mehr Gut"

"Sag Jetzt Einfach Nichts"

"Es ist Nichts, Wie es Scheint"

"Wo die Angst Gewinnt"

"All die Jahre"

"Wut feat. Joachim Witt"

"Ein Kleines Bisschen Glück"

“Richter und Henker” video:

“Wem Die Stunde Schlägt” video: