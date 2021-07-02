OPERUS Release New Vertical Video “The Mirror”

Canadian epic symphonic metal band, Operus, has released a new official video, “The Mirror”, stemming of the band's latest album Score Of Nightmares, released through the German label Pride & Joy Music on June 19, 2020.

Filmed in Toronto, Canada, “The Mirror” showcases the most experimental side of Operus with deeply theatrical themes combined with an introspective speech that challenges oneself with a straight forward message: Sometimes our choices take us to places where we thought we wanted to be, but once there we can realize reality is a much different tale, "Are you comfortable with your choices, was it worth it?"

Score Of Nightmares is available through the band's official store, Amazon, Nuclear Blast, EMP, iTunes and more.