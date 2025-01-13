OPERUS Unleash "Psychopomp" Single And Music Video

Operus, the masters of blending theatrical drama with epic metal, are back with their new single, "Psychopomp". This electrifying track offers listeners an exhilarating sonic journey through the afterlife, reimagining the concept of a nightclub where souls gather instead of following the traditional guide to the beyond.

Combining haunting melodies, powerful orchestral arrangements, and intense metal riffs, "Psychopomp" is both a musical and visual spectacle. The single encapsulates Operus’ signature sound: a fusion of metal, classical music, and theatre that delivers an unforgettable experience. With its epic yet fun atmosphere, the song transports listeners to a neon-lit realm filled with mystery, chaos, and the shadowy presence of the titular psychopomp.

Oscar Rangel, guitarist behind Operus, describes the track as, "a celebration of defiance and exploration—an invitation to imagine a vibrant afterlife where boundaries are blurred, and souls revel in their eternal journey."

To complement the release, Operus has unveiled a captivating video that immerses viewers in this otherworldly nightclub, complete with glowing neon visuals and a palpable sense of chaos. The video can be viewed below. "Psychopomp" is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, and Apple Music.

Hailing from Toronto, Operus has carved a unique niche in the global metal scene with their theatrical performances and genre-defying sound. The band’s members bring diverse musical backgrounds, ranging from classical ensembles to heavy metal, creating a sound that is as intricate as it is powerful. Known for their ability to captivate audiences worldwide, Operus delivers unforgettable live shows that are equal parts concert and theatre.