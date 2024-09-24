OPETH Frontman MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT Talks Record Collecting - "I Always Preferred LPs, And To This Day That's Basically The Only Format I Use" (Video)

Guesting on The Vinyl Hunters, Opeth frontman / mastermind Mikael Åkerfeldt discussed his love for record collecting. Check out the clip below.

Mikael: "That's still the most important thing to me, to surround myself with music. Then, of course, I've grown fond of the vinyl format. When I was young, of course that's all it was, and cassettes. I started, I think, more seriously starting collecting once the CDs came out in the late '80s, because people were throwing vinyl out — literally. You could find it in the garbage bin, like entire record collections. I went down to a garbage bin, (where I found) the whole Deep Purple discography, and it's, like, 'Oh my God.' I bought CDs, but I always preferred LPs, and to this day that's basically the only format I use. So that's how I kinda started collecting. In the late '80s, I could go into a second hand record shop and pick up a Van Der Graaf Generator record for a pound. So, you could take a chance on stuff. And, of course, I bought a lot of shit records, but also a lot of really good records."

Opeth recently announced that the release of their 14th studio album, The Last Will And Testament, has been postponed to November 22 due to unforeseen delays in the manufacturing process.

Frontman comments: "We strive to deliver the highest quality product possible, and to achieve that, we need a bit more time to ensure the final release meets our standards. We understand this may come as a disappointment, but we sincerely appreciate your patience and continued support. We can't wait to share this new music with you, and we are confident it will be worth the wait."

Opeth's fourteenth album was written by Åkerfeldt, with lyrics conferred with Klara Rönnqvist Fors (The Heard, ex-Crucified Barbara). The Last Will And Testament was co-produced by Åkerfeldt and Stefan Boman (Ghost, The Hellacopters), engineered by Boman, Joe Jones (Killing Joke, Robert Plant), and Opeth, with Boman, Åkerfeldt, and the rest of Opeth mixing at Atlantis and Hammerthorpe Studios in Stockholm. The strings on The Last Will And Testament were arranged by Åkerfeldt and returning prog friend Dave Stewart (Egg, Khan) and conducted by Stewart at Angel Studios in London. Not one to miss a beat, visual artist Travis Smith returns to the fold, crafting his 11th cover, a haunting "photograph" reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick's infamous "Overlook Hotel" photograph. Miles Showell (ABBA, Queen) also revisits mastering and vinyl lacquer cutting at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Åkerfeldt rolls out the red carpet for storied flautist and Jethro Tull main man Ian Anderson. Not only do Anderson's signature notes fly on "§4" and "§7", he narrates on "§1", "§2", "§4", and "§7". Joining Anderson, Europe's Joey Tempest lends a backing vocal hand on "§2”, while Åkerfeldt's youngest daughter, Mirjam Åkerfeldt, is the disembodied voice in "§1".

The Last Will A Testament is gripping from start to finish, jaw-dropping inside and out, representing some of Opeth's finest material to date. Just as Opeth welcomed many into its distressed arms over the years, the Swedes again deliver on the promise that great music always tells a compelling story—this time with growls.

The Last Will And Testament tracklisting:

"§1"

"§2"

"§3"

"§4"

"§5"

"§6"

"§7"

"A Story Never Told"

