OPETH Guitarist FREDRIK ÅKESSON Recalls Playing "Princess Of The Dawn" By ACCEPT During Funny Hour At School - "It Had A Nice Shocking Effect"

August 1, 2024, 31 minutes ago

news fredrik akesson opeth accept heavy metal

OPETH Guitarist FREDRIK ÅKESSON Recalls Playing "Princess Of The Dawn" By ACCEPT During Funny Hour At School - "It Had A Nice Shocking Effect"

Earlier today, August 1st, Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson appeared live on WackenTV during a segment entitled, Accept Pre-Show-Talk. During the chat, which can be seen below (starting at the 10:34 mark), Fredrik was asked what his favorite Accept record is?

Åkesson replied, "It's difficult, but I'm a really big fan of the Breaker album. I think the Breaker album, the guitar tones, since I'm a guitar nerd, is like mint for me. They nailed it... but also Metal Heart is very important. For me, it has a deeper meaning as well because I went to see that tour with my dad when I was maybe 14."

Both Opeth and Accept played the prestigious Wacken Open Air Fest in Germany on August 1, 2024.

 



Featured Video

INFRARED - "Demon's Blood"

INFRARED - "Demon's Blood"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources