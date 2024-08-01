OPETH Guitarist FREDRIK ÅKESSON Recalls Playing "Princess Of The Dawn" By ACCEPT During Funny Hour At School - "It Had A Nice Shocking Effect"

Earlier today, August 1st, Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson appeared live on WackenTV during a segment entitled, Accept Pre-Show-Talk. During the chat, which can be seen below (starting at the 10:34 mark), Fredrik was asked what his favorite Accept record is?

Åkesson replied, "It's difficult, but I'm a really big fan of the Breaker album. I think the Breaker album, the guitar tones, since I'm a guitar nerd, is like mint for me. They nailed it... but also Metal Heart is very important. For me, it has a deeper meaning as well because I went to see that tour with my dad when I was maybe 14."

Both Opeth and Accept played the prestigious Wacken Open Air Fest in Germany on August 1, 2024.