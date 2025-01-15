OPETH - Music On Vinyl Announces Black & Red Marbled Vinyl Repress Of Heritage Album

Music On Vinyl has announced the first repress in years of Opeth's 2011 progressive rock masterpiece, Heritage.

Says Music On Vinyl, "Swedish masters Opeth really outdid themselves on their 10th album, with fan favourites like 'The Devil's Orchard'. Now available on beautiful black & red marbled vinyl. And act fast, only these first 5,000 will have a deluxe 16-page booklet.

Heritage:

• Gatefold sleeve

• First 5,000 copies will contain a 16 page booklet

• Includes insert

• Includes poster (60x30)

• Limited edition of 5,000 individually numbered copies on black & red marbled vinyl

Heritage tracklisting:

"Heritage" (instrumental)

"The Devil's Orchard"

"I Feel The Dark"

"Slither"

"Nepenthe"

"Häxprocess"

"Famine"

"The Lines In My Hand"

"Folklore"

"Marrow Of The Earth" (instrumental)

For further details, visit musiconvinyl.com.