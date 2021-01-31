OPETH, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS Keyboardist PER WIBERG To Guest On New VOKONIS Album

Vokonis will release their fourth studio album, Odyssey, in spring 2021. More dynamically diverse than ever, the six new tracks feature guest musician Per Wiberg (Opeth, Spiritual Beggars, Kamchatka) on keyboard. Odyssey is Vokonis' first true prog-record. A record for the new decade.

After the success of Vokonis' third album Grasping Time (2019), Vokonis immediately went into recording more material. With the goal set to further expand the prog landscape, Vokonis crafted recordings that are more dynamically diverse and forward-thinking than ever before. The result is Odyssey, the upcoming fourth studio album by Vokonis. Ranging from full-blown doom to melodically blissful passages, the new album features guest musician Per Wiberg (Opeth, Spiritual Beggars, Kamchatka) on keyboard.

With tangible prog influences combined with stand out choruses, the six tracks on Odyssey further explore the sound that Vokonis introduced on 2019’s Grasping Time. Jonte Johansson’s clean vocal lines are effectively blended with Simon Ohlsson’s aggressive bark, creating tons of depth as the sound shifts from dreamy psychedelia to face-melting sludge heaviness. The new tracks are backed up by the rhythmical patterns provided by the

band’s new drummer Peter Ottosson who, since his affiliation in early 2019, has proved to be a spark plug of inspiration for the band.

Odyssey was recorded in Studio Soundport, Sweden, by Mikael Andersson. Mastered by

Magnus Lindberg. The artwork for the album and its singles were made by Kyrre Bjurling

(Grasping Time, Olde One Ascending reissue). Odyssey will be released on The Sign Records on May 7, 2021. The album will be available on digital, vinyl, and CD format. Get ready.

(Photo courtesy of Per Wiberg's Facebook page)