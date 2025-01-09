OPETH’s MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT Pens Tribute To RAGNE WAHLQUIST Of HEAVY LOAD – “A Friend I Lament I Didn’t Have The Time To Get To Know Better”

Opeth frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt has penned a tribute to vocalist / guitarist Ragne Wahlquist. The Heavy Load frontman died in January 2025 at 69 years old.

The tribute reads: "RAGNE WAHLQUIST, 1955-2025. REST IN PEACE"

"It is with heavy heart we say farewell to Heavy Load frontman/singer/guitarist Ragne Wahlquist. His passing is so recent, and as I’m writing this I haven’t been fully able to fathom this terrible loss. I first met Ragne during one of the infamous kubb-tournaments (hosted by Peder & Ewa. Thank you!) together with his brother (and Heavy Load drummer) Styrbjörn Wahlquist, as well as members of Candlemass and Ghost. Fredrik and myself representing Opeth (with somewhat inconsistent results)."

"Ragne was a marvelous character. Witty, sharp, poetic, determined and just a superb and inspiring person and musician. He was my friend. A friend I lament I didn’t have the time to get to know better. I texted with the brothers on new years day wishing them both a ”happy new year” and got a ”thanks” and a beautiful poem back from Ragne. Little did I know that was the last I was ever going to hear from him. We met on numerous occasions and always ended up in inspiring conversations. I (on behalf of Opeth) extend our warmest condolences to Styrbjörn and the rest of the Wahlquist family as well as to his friends and fans."

"Heavy Load are Sweden's first proper Heavy Metal band and also contributed to the scene outside of their own music by operating Thunderload studios and hence being responsible for hosting recordings for Candlemass, Yngwie Malmsteen and Morbid, among others. Ragne also authored the two epic books ”The Wahlgaard saga pt 1 & 2”. A project I know he was incredibly fond and proud of, and is well worth investigating. Ragne (nor Styrbjörn) never compromised with anything related to his artistry and creativity. Despite the hardship that comes with this stance in the commercial world of music and art, it certainly demands ones respect."

"I experienced this determination when Ragne and Styrbjörn kindly invited me over to Thunderload studios to hear a rough mix of their latest masterpiece ”Riders of the ancient storm”. It was incredible! Just to sit there and eat cinnamon rolls and drink coffee with these two legends of heavy metal would have been well (or more than) enough for me. But to then get a pre-release listening to their first record since 1983!? It was awesome to the point of absurdity. The brothers were so proud (as they should be) and lingered on my every comment to the music that flowed through the speakers. They treated me with such respect and warmth that day (and every other time we met). I will never forget it."

"Ragnes music will surely continue to shake the very foundations of Valhalla! He will be sorely missed! - Mikael"

Opeth's 14th studio album, The Last Will And Testament, was officially released on November 22, 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music / Moderbolaget. The album lands at #26 on BraveWords' BravePicks 2024 Top 30 here.

Opeth's fourteenth album was written by Mikael Åkerfeldt, with lyrics conferred with Klara Rönnqvist Fors (The Heard, ex-Crucified Barbara). The Last Will And Testament was co-produced by Åkerfeldt and Stefan Boman (Ghost, The Hellacopters), engineered by Boman, Joe Jones (Killing Joke, Robert Plant), and Opeth, with Boman, Åkerfeldt, and the rest of Opeth mixing at Atlantis and Hammerthorpe Studios in Stockholm. The strings on The Last Will And Testament were arranged by Åkerfeldt and returning prog friend Dave Stewart (Egg, Khan) and conducted by Stewart at Angel Studios in London. Not one to miss a beat, visual artist Travis Smith returns to the fold, crafting his 11th cover, a haunting "photograph" reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick's infamous "Overlook Hotel" photograph. Miles Showell (ABBA, Queen) also revisits mastering and vinyl lacquer cutting at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Åkerfeldt rolls out the red carpet for storied flautist and Jethro Tull main man Ian Anderson. Not only do Anderson's signature notes fly on "§4" and "§7", he narrates on "§1", "§2", "§4", and "§7". Joining Anderson, Europe's Joey Tempest lends a backing vocal hand on "§2”, while Åkerfeldt's youngest daughter, Mirjam Åkerfeldt, is the disembodied voice in "§1".

The Last Will And Testament is gripping from start to finish, jaw-dropping inside and out, representing some of Opeth's finest material to date. Just as Opeth welcomed many into its distressed arms over the years, the Swedes again deliver on the promise that great music always tells a compelling story—this time with growls.

The Last Will And Testament is available worldwide via Moderbolaget / Reigning Phoenix Music. Order here. Album cover by Travis Smith.

