ORANGE GOBLIN Announces 2025 Will Be Their Last, Final Tour Dates Revealed

As Orange Goblin approach their 30th anniversary, the band have announced that 2025 will mark their final year of activity—for now. The legendary UK heavy metal band, renowned for their uncompromising DIY ethos and electrifying live performances, shared this emotional decision with their fans, expressing gratitude for the support that has fuelled their extraordinary three-decade career.

In a heartfelt statement, Orange Goblin reflected on their journey:

“As Orange Goblin enters its 30th year of existence, we have made the collective decision that 2025 will be our last. Maybe not forever and who knows what could be possible further down the line. It’s been a wild 30 years and we have had some incredible experiences and are left with magical memories. For that we are all truly grateful. We started the band with no real preconception of what it eventually became, we started as bored teenagers with a mutual love of heavy metal, classic rock and punk rock. We feel very fortunate that we have been able to travel all over the world, numerous times, and have made a network of friends all around the globe. We are proud of everything we have accomplished together, we’ve always maintained a DIY ethic and done things our own way and on our terms.

“We have never compromised to fit into any specific scene and we feel we leave a very strong legacy of 10 studio albums, each one a milestone that marks exactly where we were at each point of our journey. Of this, we are fiercely proud. It's not been an easy decision for any of us, we have all given 30 years of our lives to this incredible band, but we feel that now is the right time for us to focus our attention on our families and other interests outside the band. We will of course be honouring all the shows and festivals we currently have planned for 2025, as well as a few other things that we have in the pipeline, but these could be your last chance to catch Orange Goblin live, wherever you are, for a while!

“We would like to express our gratitude to every single person that has made this possible for us, there are too many to name personally, but especially to our wives and children that have supported us no matter what, our former band mates, Martyn and Pete, the current and former road crew that have kept the show on the road for so long, despite us never making things easy for them. But last and by no means least, we thank you, the Orange Goblin fans that have been the bedrock of everything for us. Nothing we have done would've been possible without the fans that have bought the albums, the merchandise, the show tickets and ALWAYS showed us and made us feel just how appreciated we are. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts............Orange Fuckin' Goblin Baby! End of transmission. - Ben, Joe, Chris & Harry - Orange Goblin”

Find tickets at orangegoblinofficial.com.

Final tour dates:

March

7 – Thessaloniki, Greece – Block 33

8 – Athens, Greece – Heavy Psych Sounds Fest

9 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Mixtape 5

May

24 – Baltimore, MD – Maryland Deathfest

June

13 – Leeuwarden, Netherlands – Into The Grave Festival

19 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

20 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

July

31 – Rasnov, Romania – Rockstadt Extreme Fest

August

2 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

3 – Saint Maurice de Gourdans, France- Sylak Open Air Festival

6 – Jaromer, Czech Republic – Brutal Assault Festival

8 – Catton Hall, UK – Bloodstock Open Air Festival

15 – Francavilla Al Mare, Italy – Frantic Fest

September

5 – Lodzki, Poland – Summer Dying Loud Festival

(Photo – Tina Korhonen / Astrophography courtesy of Giancarlo Erra)