ORANGE GOBLIN Premier Official Lyric Video For "The Fire At The Centre Of The Earth Is Mine"

Streaming now everywhere is Orange Goblin's new single, "The Fire At The Centre Of The Earth Is Mine", the third song released from the upcoming Science, Not Fiction album, out July 19 via Peaceville Records. Watch the official lyric video for the song below:

Science, Not Fiction was recorded at Woodworm Studios UK in late 2023, with production and mixing duties carried out by Grammy winning producer Mike Exeter (most notable for his work with Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Tony Iommi) and mastering conducted by the esteemed Peter Hewitt-Dutton at The Bakery in LA.

From the explosive death-boogie of opener “The Fire At The Centre Of The Earth Is Mine” onwards, the band’s tenth album crackles with energy and belligerence. Following the departure of long serving bassist Martyn Millard in 2020, Orange Goblin welcomed close friend Harry Armstrong (formerly Hangnail) into the fray, making Science, Not Fiction his first studio outing with the band. With the new line-up fizzing with chemistry, the hard rocking likes of “(Not) Rocket Science”, “The Fury Of A Patient Man” and “The Justice Knife” breathe new life into some classic Orange Goblin tropes. Meanwhile, twisted prog-doom detours like “False Hope Diet” and “Cemetary Rats” take the Londoners into epic new territory, with everything from skull-shattering punk ‘n’ roll to transcendent space rock hurled into the swirling brew.

“It is a continuation of what we’ve been doing, and that’s because when we write, it’s a big mixing bowl of all of our influences and favourite artists, and we try and create the perfect band that we always wanted to hear,” Ben states. “This album, it’s just more accomplished and mature, I guess. None of us are spring chickens anymore and we’ve got ten albums under our belts now. I feel like we’re more professional in the recording studio, I feel like we’re better musicians and writers, and now with me looking after myself, I feel like my performance is better as well. It’s all moving in the right direction.”

For the last 30 years, Orange Goblin, London-based hard rock lifers, have tirelessly flown the flag for balls-out heavy metal and maximum rock ‘n’ roll. Driven by passion, persistence and heartfelt love for metal’s dark magic, Orange Goblin have always been a vital force and a risk-free bet. But while some may be content to trade on past glories, Orange Goblin view heavy metal as a lifelong pursuit. In 2024, they open a new chapter in their heroic saga, marking it with the release of their tenth studio album: Science, Not Fiction

“People have funny ideas about what heavy metal is. But to me, it’s an attitude, it’s a lifestyle, it’s not something you decide to dip into. You either are or you’re not. And it’s for life.” - Ben Ward, Orange Goblin

Science, Not Fiction will be released on July 19 on the following formats (pre-orderhere):

- CD Deluxe with Bonus track presented in a digipack with a 20 page booklet

- Limited Edition Gatefold 2LP Green and Black Marble vinyl edition available exclusively from the band & Peaceville stores

- Limited Edition Gatefold 2LP Crystal Clear vinyl edition.

- Gatefold 2LP in classic black vinyl

- CD Jewel case with 16 page booklet (9 tracks)

- Digitally

Tracklisting:

“The Fire At The Centre Of The Earth Is Mine”

“(Not) Rocket Science”

“Ascend The Negative”

“False Hope Diet”

“Cemetary Rats”

“The Fury Of A Patient Man”

“Gemini (Twins Of Evil)”

“The Justice Knife”

“End Of Transmission”

“Eye Of The Minotaur” (CD Deluxe & LP bonus track)

"Cemetary Rats" video:

“(Not) Rocket Science” video:

(Photo – Tina Korhonen / Astrophography courtesy of Giancarlo Erra)